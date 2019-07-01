Microchip Mania helps get pets ready for shelter-surge after Independence Day

Fireworks are the traditional way to celebrate Independence Day, but they’ve caused an annual event of their own: the day most pets escape their homes.

Saturday morning the City of Bakersfield’s Animal Care Center held Microchip Mania. The event provided 125 pets with a free microchip and gave owners a chance to check on the status of their current chips.

“The fifth is usually the biggest intake day, so we want to make sure we do everything we can to get your pets right back to you,” said Executive Director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center Julie Johnson. “It’s really important to update that information. Maybe you moved. Maybe you changed a phone number. [You] want to make sure that information is current. That’s the only way we can get a hold of you in case your pet does escape.”

Meanwhile, county residents can take advantage of another helful program. Though Wednesday, county residents can microchip their cat or dog for free at Kern County Animal Services during normal business hours.