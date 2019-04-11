Michaele Bowers confirmed for retrial in July for deadly shooting of J's Place owner

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michaele Bowers at a previous court proceeding. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Michaele Bowers, charged with murder in the 2017 shooting of the owner of popular Bakersfield restaurant J's Place, is scheduled for a retrial in July.

A jury deadlocked last month in Bowers' first trial in the death of Ray Ingram, her longtime boyfriend, known locally as the "Cobbler King." The jury hung 11-1 in favor of finding her guilty of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued Bowers shot Ingram in a fit of jealousy over his infidelity. The defense said she accidentally shot Ingram during a heated confrontation in her home in which he threatened to kill her.

The retrial is set for July 29.

Bowers shot Ingram Feb. 22, 2017, at her home in southwest Bakersfield. The round struck Ingram in the neck and severed his spinal cord. He died almost instantly.

Prosecutor John Allen said at trial Bowers, 51, discovered a receipt on Feb. 18, 2017, from a Vons grocery store showing Ingram had bought her and another woman nearly identical gifts for Valentine's Day that year. The other woman was someone with whom Ingram, 51, had fathered a child.

Bowers had mistakenly believed that relationship was over, Allen said. She killed him out of anger and jealousy, he said.

Her defense attorney, David A. Torres, argued Ingram had long abused Bowers and threatened to kill her the morning of his death. The attorney said Bowers fled to her bedroom to try to escape a beating. She grabbed a gun and grasped it to her chest.

She became startled when Ingram rushed into the room after her, Torres said, and accidentally fired the weapon.