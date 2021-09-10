Michael Stewart out as BHS football coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Michael Stewart confirmed with 17 News Friday he is no longer head coach of the Bakersfield High football team following disagreements with the district and parents.

Stewart, a BHS alum, was brought in to lead the Drillers in 2019.

Offensive coordinator Rashaan Shehee has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, said BHS Principal Ben Sherley.

“We thank Coach Stewart for his service and dedication to our student athletes and to the Bakersfield High School football program,” Sherley said. “Coach Shehee brings with him an extensive history of successful teaching and coaching experience, as well as competing at the highest levels of football.”

Stan Greene, the district’s school support services director, said he could not comment on the reasons for Stewart’s exit.

“We’re grateful for the time Coach Stewart has given our student athletes and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” he said.

Stewart played at Fresno State and had a 10-year NFL career. He was an assistant coach at Ventura College and Ventura High School.

BHS hired Stewart as its ninth head coach in school history.