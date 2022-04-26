BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bocados in northwest Bakersfield is partnering with the CSUB Roadrunner Scholarship Fund on Wednesday to raise money to fully fund a student-athlete for a year.

The so-called “sushi fiesta” will offer a variety of food, such as sushi with a Mexican flair, and a complimentary drink of your choice with the purchase of a ticket. All advanced tickets have been sold, but a limited amount of tickets will be sold at the door for $50.

The event is from 5:30-8 p.m. and will include live entertainment from the Mauro Vizcarra Trio featuring Richie Rico and Jim Darling.

To reach its goal of fully funding a student-athlete for a year, the event will need to raise $20,000.

Tickets alone will not get them to their goal, so a silent auction featuring a trip to the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, including airfare, a South Lake Tahoe getaway, and many other items, will also take place.

100% of the money raised at the event will go to the university.