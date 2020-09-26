100 Mexican firefighters arrive in CA to help fight Sequoia Complex fire

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — As massive fires continue to burn the Sequoia National Forest, help has arrived from Mexico to get the flames under control.

One hundred firefighters from all over Mexico arrived in California and are being deployed to fight the Sequoia Complex.

On Friday, they stopped in Lake Isabella where Kern Valley High School is being used as a command post for the crews battling the Seqoia Complex fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says the firefighters will be deployed immediately to help create containment lines around the massive wildfire. Those lines are used to cut the flames off from any other trees of brush, that the fire doesn’t get any bigger.

The wildfire has burned over 140,000 acres of land.