Mexican authorities make arrest in killing of Jose Arredondo

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Jose Arredondo

Authorities in Mexico said Monday night a man has been arrested in the killing of Bakersfield businessman, Jose Arredondo.

In a release, Mexican police said they arrested a 50-year-old man from Hidalgo, Mexico. Authorities only identified the man as “Roberto.”

Arredondo’s family told 17 News Monday night the suspect was a friend of Arredondo.

The man is charged with homicide in Mexico.

Jose Arredondo was found dead in a home in Cabo San Lucas on July 16.

We will update this story as we learn more information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News