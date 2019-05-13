Reports: Woman shoplifted and drove with 6-year-old in car after smoking meth

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who admitted to smoking methamphetamine before driving to a store with her 6-year-old daughter and shoplifting has pleaded no contest to three charges.

Samantha Dockery, 27, pleaded no contest last month to misdemeanor charges of willful cruelty to a child, shoplifting and driving under the influence of a drug, court records show. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Tehachapi police were called to the Kmart at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. the night of April 9 where employees said a woman stole several items from the store and left in a 2006 Mercury Milan, according to a court document. Store employees provided police with the vehicle’s license number. A records check showed it was registered to Dockery.

Police went to Dockery’s address and contacted her as she was arriving home. The stolen items were in the backseat, according to the document.

Dockery told police she smoked meth that evening after dinner and had a meth pipe in her bra, the document says.