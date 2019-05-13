KCSO arrests two people for a loaded firearm and drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) — Two people were arrested in South Bakersfield for a loaded firearm and possession of drugs Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 1800 block of Cecil Brunner Drive in Bakersfield and located a loaded firearm, six ounces of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old, Chelsey Becas, and 36-year-old, Ruben Granados.

The two were arrested and charged with various drug and gun charges, including a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both Becas and Granados were booked into the county jail, with a bail amount set for over $100,000.

They are due in court on Tuesday.