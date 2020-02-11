Metallic balloons could cause power outages on Valentine’s Day, PG&E warns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — That Valentine’s Day gift from your significant other could be the cause of significant electrical problems for you and others in your neighborhood.

Metallic balloons are common gifts on Valentine’s Day, but PG&E says they’re also threats to power lines if they drift out your hands and towards them.

The balloons can melt electric wires, short transformers and cause power outages if metallic balloons make contact with local power lines, officials said.

According to PG&E, metallic balloons caused 33 outages affecting 17,000 Kern County residents and businesses last year.

PG&E has tips for you to protect yourself and prevent power outages: