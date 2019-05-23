Metal supply company selects Kern County for future logistical center, Supervisor Maggard says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Israeli company has selected Kern County to build a 250,000 square foot logistical center that would bring new jobs to Kern County, according to Supervisor Mike Maggard.

Maggard says Hadco Metal Trading Co., LLC is making a $25 million investment in the facility to be built in the county.

Maggard made the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

Hadco Metal Trading Co., LLC is a industrial metal supply and distribution company based in Israel.

In an operating statement, Hadco says it is making the $25 million investment on 14 acres of land on Wings Way adjacent to Meadows Field Thomas Terminal.

Hadco also says the logistical center will employ 25 workers who will operate in two shifts a day with as many as five trucks carrying materials from suppliers and to transfer stations for distribution.