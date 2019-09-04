Metal detectors to be installed at Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Metal detectors will be installed at all primary entrances to the Kern County Fair this year, the fair’s board of directors announced Wednesday.

Guests are being asked to allow time to go through the detectors and “wanding” searches as they enter the fair, which begins Sept. 18. All weapons or anything that could be perceived as a weapon should be left at home.

“We are working with local sheriff, Bakersfield Police Department and emergency services to make sure we deliver a 12-day event that is safe and secure,” Fair CEO Mike Olcott said in a news release. “We want to make sure our guests have the same great experience they have enjoyed for many years.”

More than 425,000 people are expected to attend the fair. It lasts through Sept. 29.