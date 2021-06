BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mesh Cowork is expanding by opening a second location in downtown Bakersfield this summer.

The facility — which allows companies, along with freelancers and creatives, to share office space — is located at 2005 Eye St. and is now opening a second location right across the street at 2020 Eye St. sometime in July.

To reserve workspace at either location, just call 769-6374 or visit MeshCoWork.com.