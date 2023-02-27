

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 77 people detained at the Mesa Verde Immigrations and Customs ICE Processing Center in McFarland launched a hunger strike Sunday protesting unpaid labor and inhumane conditions.

Protestors and hunger strikers demanded ICE officials follow national standards and provide humane living conditions.

One protestor 17 News spoke with has been detained in both jail and an ICE compound, and said jail was much nicer.

The year and a half was worse than the seven years I spent in prison. We had to deal with that well me personally, cockroaches on our trays, spoiled milk, spoiled food, spoiled beans, high commissary prices, low wages. Like how really voluntary is this work program and still $20 a month, $5 a week, $1 a day. The math doesn’t add up. They haven’t ate for nine or ten days it’s been since the 17th of this month. They’re on a hunger strike. They want to go home. They want to be released to the community because enough is enough. Fidel Garcia, Activist





Protestors said they tried to meet with ICE and the GEO group multiple times to have them meet performance based national detention standards, only to claim little to no response.

In some cases, protestors also claimed some detainees were put into solitary confinement for speaking out, and cried that the prolonged detention was unnecessary and inhumane and demanded their collective release.

In all, the protesters asked for the public’s help in spreading the information about their plight.





