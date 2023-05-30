BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Burglary struck another store in downtown Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

This time it was at the Merry Go Round Antique Mall on 19th Street. The break-in happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The owners say their alarm went off and when they arrived, they discovered someone had cut the bars protecting their front window off and the window was shattered.

According to the owners around $450 worth of merchandise was stolen. Co-owner Bruce Cooper suspects the vandals are some of the same transients who’ve preying on business owners for months now.

“They’ve been breaking a lot of windows all up and down. Across the street, they broke her two windows,” Cooper said. “Of course, they were breaking all of the Woolworths building’s windows so they boarded it while they’re remodeling. And they break other windows up and down the street.”

Cooper told 17 News he called the Bakersfield Police Department around the time he got to the store and waited for two hours. He entered the building himself to find no one inside.