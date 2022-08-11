BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began construction of the canal bridge that will serve as the new main entrance to the completed Mercy Southwest Tower on Wednesday, according to Dignity Health.

The hospital called this, “a significant milestone in the construction of the Mercy Southwest tower expansion project.”

The bridge will allow vehicles to turn off of Stockdale Highway to cross the canal and enter the new patient tower parking lot, according to the hospital.

The hospital says the $350-million tower expansion project will include 106 patient rooms, 18 neonatal ICU rooms, six additional operating rooms and more.

With this project, the hospital plans to hire additional staff such as physicians, nurses and clinical and non-clinical staff, according to the hospital.

It’s expected to be complete by 2024, according to the hospital.