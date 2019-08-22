Mercy Hospital Southwest announces funding for expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mercy Hospital Southwest is getting a bit bigger, thanks to two major donations.

The money will help build a new, four-story tower at the hospital with 106 patient rooms, a new intensive care unit, six extra operating rooms and an expanded emergency department, among other things.

The money comes from donations by David and Catherine Gay, and doctors Ravi and Naina Patel.

Dr. Naina Patel said the donation is a way to give back to the community that accepted the Patel family back in 1985.

“They welcomed us with open arms and we survived through their generosity,” she said.

The Gay family says they are pleased to support the growth of the hospital.

“As Dr. Patel said it’s going to benefit the community, which is really family to all of us,” David Gay said.