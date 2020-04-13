Adventist Health, Dignity Health each receive $100K Chevron grants for personal protective equipment for staff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health and Adventist Health say their hospitals have each received a $100,000 grant from Chevron to purchase personal protective equipment for staff as they continue their fight against the new coronavirus.

In a statement, Dignity Health says the money will go toward purchasing gear like N95 and surgical masks, protective gowns, gloves and goggles.

“Our team of caregivers fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19 can take great comfort knowing

their community is behind them and here to support them for the common good. Together, our

community will be stronger,” Vice President of Marking and Communications for Dignity Health, Robin Mangarin-Scott said in the statement.

Adventist Health Bakersfield President Sharlet Briggs said they are “deeply grateful for Chevron’s partnership and caring about the safety of our staff and our community.”

You can also donate to Adventist Health Bakersfield’s efforts to stop the pandemic by visiting this website. You can select the Emergency Assistance Fund to make a donation.