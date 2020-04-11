Mercy House is staff’s recommendation to run city’s new homeless shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is a step closer to a decision on an operator for the city’s new homeless center, due to open in the late fall.

City staff has recommended that Mercy House be selected to run the new homeless navigation center planned for East Brundage Lane on property recently purchased from Calcot, the cotton growers’ cooperative, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg tells KGET.com

Mercy House, an Orange County-based nonprofit, operates eight homeless shelters, eight permanent housing facilities and two access centers throughout Southern California. Staff selected the faith based operation over several out-of-area and local bidders, including the Bakersfield Homeless Center, which was a finalist. The Bakersfield City Council will consider the staff recommendation at its May 6 meeting.

“We weren’t sure what we would get in response because it hasn’t been done here before,” Clegg told KGET, “but we’re very pleased to have a strong candidate pool for who would operate the Calcot site.

“We looked at both their ability to work well with the community partners that are going to be part of that overall framework as well as their experience in starting up a brand new shelter, as well as just expertise and being a best practice quality institution.”