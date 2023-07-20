BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The S.A. Camp Companies Robotic Surgical Center at Mercy Hospitals received an award for excellence this week.

The Surgical Review Corporation awarded the hospitals with a Centers of Excellence distinction for reaching over two thousand minimally invasive robotic surgeries in less than five years. The award shows that Mercy Hospitals uphold the highest standards when it comes to patient treatment.

“This is a huge milestone for our community. We help our patients get back to their lives sooner and safely through minimally invasive +robotic surgery procedures” Dr. Lorenc Malellari, Colorectal Surgeon and Medical Director of the S.A. Camp Companies Robotics Surgical Center said. “We have a highly experienced team of surgeons and clinicians who perform these procedures daily and their continuous work has allowed us to reach this accomplishment.”

This is the fifth Centers of Excellence award that Mercy Hospitals has received to date. The other recognized fields are minimally invasive surgery, hernia surgery, colorectal surgery and minimally invasive gynecology.