BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mercy Hospital has suspended elective surgeries at its downtown and southwest campuses to focus on patients with “critical health needs” as COVID-19 numbers soar locally.

The decision to perform elective surgeries will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, according to Dignity Health. Those experiencing medical emergencies such as a heart attack or stroke should call 911 and get to the nearest emergency room.