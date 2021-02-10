Mercy Hospital Southwest to get expansion after gifted farmland worth $25M is sold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield has announced it has sold a piece of gifted farmland and that the proceeds will fund an expansion of Mercy Hospital Southwest.

The Friends of Mercy Foundation said it received a 1,167-acre piece of farmland in 1979 as a gift from Mrs. Adelaide Karpe that is valued today at more than $25 million. The foundation has sold the land and the money will be used to construct a new patient care tower at Mercy Southwest.

Dignity Health said Mrs. Karpe’s husband, A.H. Karpe, was treated at the hospital in the Intensive Care Unit in the 1970s. At the time, Mrs. Karpe was befriended by Marian Joseph, who was a nurse and the director of the ICU.

Mrs. Karpe was so touched by the Joseph’s compassion and commitment to Mercy Hospital’s mission that she wanted to honor her in her will, according to Dignity Health. Mrs. Karpe died in 1979 and left the piece of land to Mercy Hospital to be sold or used only to build hospital facilities.

Dignity Health said the new patient care tower will bring cardiac and neurosurgery to Kern County residents west of Highway 99, 106 private patient rooms, a 24-room ICU, 18 private neonatal ICU rooms, six operating rooms, an expanded emergency department and more.

“Mrs. Karpe’s gift of generosity will literally change the landscape of healthcare in our community,” the organization said in a news release.