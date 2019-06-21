Mercy Hospital Southwest fined $83,000 after procedure leaves pregnant woman with ‘serious disability’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mercy Hospital Southwest has been fined more than $83,000 for giving a pregnant woman the wrong medication during a C-section, leaving her with a serious disability.

The California Department of Public Health fined the hospital after it found the hospital did not follow its own procedures to verify what medication it administered to the woman during a C-section in August 2018.

The report dated May 17, 2019 shows care takers at the hospital on Old River Road injected a heart medication instead of a numbing medication into the patient’s spine.

State health regulators said it was Mercy Hospital’s second time it has been fined for an “Immediate Jeopardy” administrative penalty resulting in serious injury or death to a patient.

The hospital was fined $83,250.

The hospital was previously fined $31,350 by the state in December.

Dignity Health Mercy Hospital Southwest issued a statement on the fine Friday afternoon.

Patient care and safety are always our highest priorities, and we take this matter very seriously. We have conducted a thorough investigation and are working closely with the medical staff, patient care staff, and hospital leadership, as well as with the California Department of Public Health to ensure that an incident like this does not happen again. Consistent with patient privacy laws and hospital policy, we respect our patients’ privacy by not discussing the specifics of their care. Dignity Health Mercy Hospital Southwest

You can read the state’s report at this link.