BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small percentage of Valley Strong Credit Union customers experienced issues with their accounts on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the company.

On Dec. 27, Valley Strong Credit Union said it had a fraudulent third-party merchant affect some users’ accounts. According to a spokesperson, the branch was dealing with a large call volume and increased traffic at the business due to the fraudulent charges. The branch says there were no monetary losses from any of its members.

Valley Strong also added that each member who was impacted by the charge has been notified with instructions on the next step of the process.

“It was about 4:30 in the morning and I woke up to text messages saying I had two fraud alerts,” said Amora Jensen, Valley Strong member. “They verified if I made the charges and I said no to both and they said they needed to lock my account and shut down my card.”

Valley Strong’s systems have not been impacted or compromised, according to a spokesperson.

The branch advises that if you notice fraudulent activity on your account, freeze your card immediately and reach out to the Contact Center at 800-221-3311.