Merced District Attorney says Craig Harrison will not be criminally charged

MERCED, Calif. (KGET) — The Merced County District Attorney’s office says it will not bring charges against Bakersfield priest Monsignor Craig Harrison, who has denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

The DA’s office said in a news release Friday that Merced police investigated after an alleged victim came forward in April. All evidence and leads were “identified and exhausted” by mid-October, and since that time the DA’s office has evaluated all the evidence.

The news release sent Friday by the Merced County District Attorney’s office.

“All of the incidents described by witnesses took place in Merced County during the years of 1987 and 1988,” the release said. “Based upon the factual circumstances of this case, the filing of charges is prohibited by the applicable statute of limitations; therefore, no charges will be issued.”

In July, the Bakersfield Police Department announced it had ended its own investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Harrison and that Harrison would not face charges due to insufficient evidence.

An investigation continues into another allegation made in Firebaugh.

Harrison has been on leave since April. He has long served as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.