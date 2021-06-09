Mento Buru holding in-person concert June 18 at Temblor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Latin ska reggae group Mento Buru is holding a live concert on June 18 at Temblor Brewing Co. to celebrate the release of a new project and to recognize Pride Month.

The concert will be Temblor’s first indoor music concert of the year. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

Mento Buru collaborated with acclaimed Los Angeles producer Dubrobot to create a two-song remix project, “A Bailar en Dub.” The two songs in the project include “Sabor a Dub,” a reggae dub remix of the Latin ballad “Sabor a Mi” and the rocksteady classic “A Message To You Rudy.” The two-remix project will be available for streaming on June 15.

For more information on the concert, visit here.