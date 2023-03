BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield-native reggae group Mento Buru will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in style with a party downtown Friday.

According to a media release, the party dubbed the “Shamrock Shindig” will take place on March 17 from 7 – 11 p.m. at the Off the Rails Tap House and Lounge located at 1517 18th St.

Admission costs $5 per person and attendees have to be over 21.