Mental health workers hold ‘vigil’ for patients outside Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanete is locked in a dispute with mental health workers across California and a ‘vigil’ was held Wednesday for patients.

Since September 2018, mental health workers have not had a contract and workers are pushing for Kaiser to address a shortage. Workers are saying that the shortage has led to longer waits for mental health patients.

The union representing the workers says these patients often wait weeks or even months for treatment.

Protesting workers met outside the medical center on California Avenue to read stories from mental health patients.

Similar vigils are happening throughout California this week.

Kaiser sent a response saying they had a proposal to address the concerns, but it was rejected by the union.

In a statement Kaiser says “We urge NUHW leaders to work constructively together with our therapists on the critically important work that lies ahead.”