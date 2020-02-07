Mendiburu Foundation holding Cupid’s Challenge fundraiser next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mendiburu Foundation will hold its annual Cupid’s Challenge event on Feb. 12.

The event will be held from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dewar’s Ice Cream & Fine Candies, located at 1120 Eye St. Cupid’s Challenge Valentine Boxes consisting of candy from Dewar’s will be available for purchase.

Each sale will support the Mendiburu Magic Foundation, which helps local children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The boxes cost $20 each and can be purchased in person on Feb. 12 or online through Feb. 29.

To purchase a box online, visit https://bit.ly/2OywXDS. For more information about the Mendiburu Magic Foundation, visit https://www.mendiburumagic.org.