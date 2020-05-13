Memorial to be held tonight for Lloyd Cornelius Porter, brother of local Grammy winner Gregory Porter, who died of COVID-19 complications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A memorial will be held Wednesday night for Lloyd Cornelius Porter — the brother of local Grammy award winner Gregory Porter — who died last week due to complications from COVID-19.

Porter graduated Highland High School in 1988 and attended Fresno State from 1991 to 1996.

Porter was an actor and once owned a bakery and coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York. He grew a reputation for his kindness. A large vigil was held in his neighborhood after he died.

17’s Maddie Jannssen spoke with his sister Lawanda Maxwell on Wednesday afternoon. She says Lloyd was someone who brought their familiy, and his community, together.

“When I learned that he was ill I was like you gotta hang on I want to laugh with you some more but one good thing about it is I have his memory, and I have his love, and I think that’s kind of what he left with all of us,” she said.

Lloyd Porter died on their late mother’s birthday on May 6.

Maxwell says it’s sad but beautiful to know they are together again.

A memorial for Lloyd Porter takes place tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Highland High School.

Organizers want to drive by Siemon Park in a quiet procession with hazard lights flashing.