BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The life and legacy of local Korean War veteran, Joyce O’ Keeter, was honored on Friday.

Keeter died on Oct. 25 at 89 years old. She served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. She was a part of Honor Flight Kern County for years. In 2014, she traveled to Washington, D.C. with the group.

A funeral was held in Keeter’s honor Friday morning and she was laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.