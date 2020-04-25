Memorial services held for Lamont mother and newborn baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In what has been the hardest days in the lives of Audreyanna Rivera’s family members they gathered to say their goodbyes to baby Josiah and his 34-year-old mother.

The funeral was held at Basham Funeral Care in Lamont. Due to Covid-19 social distancing rules, only 10 people were allowed in the chapel. The rest watched from the outside on a Facebook Live stream.

Rivera’s mother Patty Flores shared a prayer for her daughter and grandson. Her brother Gerardo Rivera shared memories of his older sister.

“We were together every weekend at family gatherings,” said Gerardo Rivera, Audreyanna Rivera’s brother. “Every day she would come by my home and honk her horn and now I wait for her to come by and she’s not there anymore.”

The mother of four was shot and killed on Easter Sunday. She was 39 weeks pregnant.

Investigators say her killer was 36-year-old convicted felon Javier Vidal, her boyfriend, and father of two of her children.

Vidal was killed later in a gunfight with the sheriff’s office during a standoff. The couple’s baby Josiah was delivered as his mom was dying, but the family took him off life support days later.

Josiah will be laid to rest in his mother’s arms.

Audreyanna Rivera leaves behind three kids ages two, six, and 12.

“The kids are taking it hard. they lost their mom, but day by day they’ll get stronger and we’re going to be there for her,” said Rivera.

The family says they are grateful to the community who has really been there in their time of need.

“We’ve been getting donations for the kids,” said Rivera. “Coming together and helping us during this hard time.”

Audreyanna Rivera and her baby boy Josiah will be laid to rest tomorrow morning at Hillcrest Memorial in Bakersfield.