Memorial services announced for victims of Easter Sunday shooting in Lamont: Audrey Rivera, son Josiah

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial services have been announced for a pregnant Lamont woman who was shot and killed Sunday and her son who died days later.

Services for Audrey Rivera and her son Josiah are scheduled for April 24 at Basham Funeral Home in Lamont at 5 p.m., with a burial scheduled for April 25 at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

Both services are open to the public, but the family asks that people wear masks of face coverings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Audrey Rivera, 34, was shot in a home in the 7800 block of Florence Street in Lamont on Sunday. Her family says Rivera was seven months pregnant with Josiah, who was on life support until April 15.

Authorities said Rivera’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Javier Rivera, shot Audrey, took their 2-year-old son before dropping him off, and was involved in a gun battle during a standoff with SWAT off Taft Highway where he was shot and killed.