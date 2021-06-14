Memorial service to be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Tuesday for veteran who did not have immediate family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A memorial service will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Tuesday for a Navy veteran who died by suicide, but had no known immediate family.

James Franklin Moody III joined the service shortly after 9/11 at the age of 35 and served for more than 18 years. Moody died in May, and records did not list immediate any family members.

A memorial service for him will be held June 15 at 10 a.m. at the national cemetery on Bear Mountain Road. Kern County Honor Flight says anyone is welcome to attend.

Veteran suicide is considered a national health crisis. If you or someone you know needs help there are resources available. You can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or you can call the Kern County 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-991-5272.