Memorial service scheduled for Jose Arredondo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A memorial service has been scheduled Monday for Jose Arredondo, the popular Bakersfield businessman slain in Mexico last week.

The service is scheduled for 6 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 4201 Stine Road.

Arredondo, 60, was found dead inside a condominium in San Jose del Cabo on July 16. Mexican authorities said his body showed signs of blunt force trauma.

No arrests have been made.

Arredondo was one of 11 children who grew up picking crops in Mexico before crossing the desert at night to avoid border controls and enter the United States.

In 1977 he got a job washing cars at a Mission Hills dealership to help the family. He made $325 every two weeks.

Given an opportunity to sell cars, Arredondo sold 12 in his first month.

He owned several Kern County dealerships – Family Motors lots in Bakersfield, Delano and Taft. He also owned a real estate agency.