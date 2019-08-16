Memorial service scheduled for former CHP dispatcher

A memorial service is set for Friday for a former CHP dispatcher.

Justin Cody Slaton died unexpectedly in his sleep on July 24.

His loved one said Slaton was deeply committed to helping others and making them smile.

Colleauges at the Bakersfield dispatch center said there was never a dull moment when Slaton was on the job.

Memorial service is set for Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church at 4800 Fruitvale Ave.

Salty’s BBQ Event Center will host a celebration of life luncheon immediately after at its southwest Bakersfield location at 6720 Schirra Court.