Memorial service scheduled for Bakersfield CHP officer who died from COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A memorial service is scheduled Friday for Scott Merritt, a California Highway Patrol officer who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

The service will take place 11 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church at 4800 Fruitvale Ave., the CHP says. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the service will be open to the public. Local COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

The service will be livestreamed through a link on the department’s home page.

Merritt, 42, was a 16-year veteran of the department and was assigned to the Bakersfield CHP Area. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“Officer Merritt’s bold and faithful service was rooted in a deep loyalty to the community he served,” the CHP said in a news release. “Officer Merritt will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.”

A trust fund has been established to help Merritt’s family. Donations can be made here, or checks can be mailed to the following: Officer Scott Merritt Memorial Fund, PO Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827.