Memorial service in works for BPD K9 Jango

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department says it’s working on plans to honor the service of police dog Jango who was shot and killed last week.

The department says a memorial service is in the works but plans haven’t been finalized. Officials also said although they are not soliciting donations from the public, but have received reports of donations being made to unaffiliated groups. They want to ensure that those who do wish to donate to the K9 team can do so directly through Bakersfield police.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, you’re asked to send a check to:

Bakersfield Police Foundation, K9 Team

Bakersfield Police Department

1601 Truxtun Ave.

Bakersfield, CA 93301

You can also use Venmo to donate directly to the K9 team: @BPD-K9unit.