Memorial service held for slain Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon to remember the life of Patricia Alatorre.

Mourners paid their respects at Greenlawn Funeral Home where they shared memories about “Patty” as they called her.

The family had held a vigil every night leading up to the services Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Alatorre went missing. The man accused of killiing her, Armando Cruz of Inglewood, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges. Investigators say Cruz traveled from Los Angeles to meet Alatorre after they connected on social media.

Cruz is due back in court on July 30.