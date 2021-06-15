Memorial service held for local Navy veteran James Moody III at Bakersfield National Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield National Cemetery held a memorial service on Tuesday for local veteran James Franklin Moody III, who served in the U.S. Navy for more than 18 years.

James Moody died by suicide in May. Moody joined the service shortly after the 9/11 terror attacks at age 35.

Kern County Honor Flight said the memorial service was open to the public. The Bakersfield Freedom Riders provided a motorcycle escort to bring Moody’s ashes to the cemetery. They also stayed to honor him at the memorial. Navy sailors performed a flag-folding ceremony and presented it to Moody’s father and stepmother.

“We thank the community of Bakersfield, Arvin [and] we thank the Freedom Riders – they were so helpful in getting us here,” James’ stepmother Lynn Moody said. “Pastor Angelo has been so supportive, and the veterans of course. The Navy has honored us so much by honoring James.”

Suicide is considered a national health crisis, especially among the veteran community. If you or someone needs help, resources can be found at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.

Kern County’s 24-hour crisis line is 1-800-991-5272. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also provides an online chat that is available at all times.