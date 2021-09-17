Memorial service held for CHP officer who died of COVID-19, donation fund set up to help officer’s family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A memorial service was held for Bakersfield CHP officer Scott Merritt, who died of complications from COVID-19 on Friday morning.

Scott Merritt, 42, was a 16-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife and two children. His friends and family came together to remember him at a service at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue. His commanding officer, Captain Levi Miller, recalled why he chose Merritt to represent the CHP on the DEA’s California task force.

“Scott was everything a commander wanted to see in an office,” Miller said. “He was dedicated, willing to communicate, approachable and he made himself available to the office staff. I knew I had the right person for the job in Scott.”

A memorial fund has been set up to help the Merritt family.

You can donate here.