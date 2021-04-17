Memorial service held for Bakersfield veteran killed in motorcycle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year military veteran and Bakersfield native, Sgt. Joe Wilkerson, was honored Saturday at a memorial service.

Wilkerson died from injuries he suffered in motorcycle crash on April 4 in Columbus, Georgia. He was 46 years old.

A memorial service took place at People’s Missionary Baptist Church on Madison Street in Bakersfield on Saturday.

His family described him as outgoing, funny and enjoyed being around people. Wilkerson also loved to travel. “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother,” Wilkerson’s sister April Williams said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs. You can donate to the GoFundMe using this link.