Memorial service for BPD K-9 Jango scheduled Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A memorial service for Bakersfield Police Department K-9 Jango, fatally shot last month in the line of duty, will take place Friday morning.

The service is closed to the public because of COVID-19 regulations but will be livestreamed on the BPD and City of Bakersfield websites, police said.

A vehicle procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. from BPD headquarters to Mechanics Bank Convention Center at 1001 Truxtun Ave. Police said the procession will last about 15 minutes.

The memorial service will start at 10 a.m.