Memorial service announced for slain deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced the memorial service for slain Deputy Phillip Campas will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

The ceremony will talk place at Mechanics Bank Arena and will last 90 minutes, officials said. It will be open to the public, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office will provide a livestream of the ceremony.

Parking will be limited. The parking lot at 14th and P streets will be open to the public.

Campas, 35, was fatally shot Sunday during a SWAT standoff in Wasco. He leaves behind a wife, two young girls and a stepson.