Memorial service scheduled for CSUB student struck and killed by vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A memorial service for a Cal State Bakersfield student struck and killed by a vehicle has been scheduled for April 24 at Alumni Park.

The service for Jason Quinn Kelly, 18, will begin at 12:30 p.m. and provide an opportunity for the campus to come together and celebrate his life, according to CSUB officials. It will feature printed pictures of Quinn, and his favorite yellow rose bouquets.

The CSUB flag will fly at half-staff on the day of the service.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. April 2 in the 3200 block of Haley Street, according to police. A truck headed north on Haley hit Kelly, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said, and witnesses reported Kelly was walking in the northbound lane.