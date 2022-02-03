Memorial Hospital Lauren Small Children’s Center receives nearly $200K donation from Panda Express

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital received a large donation from Panda Express on Thursday.

Panda Express presented a check Thursday morning for nearly $200,000 as the fast food chain celebrated the Lunar New Year. The check was part of its year-round fundraising efforts to help local children in need of medical care.

The company has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network to raise funds for Memorial’s Lauren Small Children’s Center for the last several years.