BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital celebrated its 7th annual burn survivor Christmas party on Saturday.

Organizers say the annual party is a special event for burn survivors of all ages and their families, who have experienced profound loss, and those who have prevailed through difficult times.

The event was held Saturday afternoon at Valley Children’s Ice Center, located in downtown Bakersfield. For mothers like Courtney Ordway and Casey Robinson, it hits close to home.

“So, [my son] Brew was burned in a fire pit explosion,” said Ordway. “The fire pit actually exploded, and he was standing right there, and caught his head, neck, and shoulder on fire.”

“When [my daughter] Journi was 22 months old, she jumped into an underground fire pit that we thought was inactive,” said Robinson. “She sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns. We took her to Rosamond where she spent 11 days in the burn ICU.”

However, the day was filled with fun activities for the survivors, including making Christmas cookies, hot cocoa, taking photos with Santa, receiving holiday gifts and ice skating.

“The burn center here is super important for families to be able to stay close with their children,” said Ordway. “Just being able to come here and meet other moms and connect with them, share our stories and share advice of what was working for them or what we could try.”