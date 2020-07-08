Memorial Hospital gets $15M grant to expand pediatric services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Hospital has been awarded a $15 million grant to expand its pediatric services.

Dignity Health said the grant from the Children’s Hospital Program of 2018 will be used to create a dedicated pediatric surgical services area within the hospital that will include two dedicated operating rooms, a pre-op and recovery area, nursing stations and support areas.

The 8,000-square-foot surgical area will expand pediatric clinical and burn services at Memorial Hospital’s Lauren Small Children’s Center and will be built on top of the current Pediatric Unit, according to Dignity Health.

The funds will be administered by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority. Construction of the new area is anticipated to begin in 2022, according to Dignity Health.

“We are extremely pleased and honored to be among a select group of community hospitals chosen to receive this grant from CHFFA,” said Ken Keller, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital. “This funding will assist Memorial in advancing and extending our set of pediatric services within the Lauren Small Children’s Center as we invest in meeting the needs of local children.”

During the 2019 fiscal year, Memorial Hospital treated nearly 35,000 pediatric patients, of which more than 90 percent were indigent, underserved, uninsured, or were eligible for government health insurance programs.