BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A memorial golf tournament was held Monday in honor of fallen Kern County deputy Philip Campas.

The golf tournament raised money for Deputy Campas’ family and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team through the KC 99 Foundation. Deputy Campas was a member of the KCSO SWAT team. Organizers say 37 teams signed up to play in honor of Campas.

Deputy Campas and four others were killed during a standoff in Wasco on July 25.