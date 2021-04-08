Memorial cruise set for Lamont woman, newborn who died following shooting last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been nearly a year since a local mother and her newborn son died following a shocking case of domestic violence. A weekend event is set to remember Audrey Rivera and her son, Josiah.

An April 10, 2020, Rivera was shot and illed by her boyfriend in Lamont. Her baby, Josiah, was delivered but died a few days later after being taken off life support.

Now her family and friends are inviting people to join them in a memorial cruise. They are using the tragedy to encourage people to speak out and save people who may be in abusive relationships.

The memorial cruise starts Saturday, April 10 at Mountain View Junior High at 8001 Weedpatch Highway at 2 p.m.