Memorial ceremonies honor loved ones for the holiday season

Two local hospices will hold special holiday ceremonies to remember loved ones who have died.

You can celebrate the memory of a family member at Hoffmann Hospice’s Light Up a Life event at The Marketplace on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

A symbolic light will be placed on the tree in honor of someone living or in memory of a loved one.

Their name will be read aloud at the ceremony and displayed through the holiday season.

The light dedication is $10, an ornament dedication is $100 and a heavenly angel dedication is $250. Prices may vary.

Optimal Hospice is also several similar memorial events in Kern County.

Optimal’s Light Up A Life celebrations include a personal reflection by a hospice family member and the reading of memorial names by hospice nurses and volunteers.

For a suggested $10 donation, your loved one’s name can be placed on their tree of life.

Optimal’s event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield RV Resort at 5025 Wible Road.

Optimal is also hosting events in Tehachapi, Taft and Kernville

The event in Tehachapi is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Tehachapi Senior Center located at 500 E. F St.

In Kernville, a ceremony is scheduled for Dec 8 at 5 p.m. at Circle Park, while a ceremony in Taft is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Historic Fort at 915 N. 10th St.